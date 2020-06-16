Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Believe In The Drake Curse, Calls It “B.S.”

o A superstitious mind would likely never want Drake to root for their favorite team.

In the season that teams were experiencing high levels of success, accompanied by Drake’s bandwagon support, things usually went awry when it came to the playoffs. Lamar Jackson may be dubiously added to the list, but he’s refuting that it exists.

“The ‘Drake Curse’ is B.S., too,” Jackson said at the episode’s 25-minute mark after being asked if he’s worried about his affiliation with Drizzy. “[The Raptors] just won an NBA championship.”

“He wore my jersey two weeks before that too,” Lamar said in response to Drake rocking Ravens gear before the playoff game. Big Truss did jokingly tell Drizzy not to wear his Jersy before the team brings home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

"Listen, the Drake Curse is BS… (the Raptors) just won an NBA championship!" – @Lj_era8 Lamar Jackson is not buying it. 😂 EPISODE: https://t.co/gq3yj65s1U pic.twitter.com/ZyQXZdQmTt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 16, 2020

But, but back to Drake’s fandom track record…

Think about the song “Draft Day,” which was about Andrew Wiggins and Johnny Manziel –Manziel flamed out of the league in three seasons while Wiggins is in the NBA having a serviceable career, albeit far off from the franchise-altering superstar he was set to be when the song was released–especially with a nickname like Maple Jordan.

Serena Williams, who was in the midst of her greatest season while chasing a grand slam (winning all four major tennis events in one year) before she was spotted kissing Drake. In her next major, she lost in the final in a stunning upset.

And let’s not forget about the time There was the Drake appearance at the McGregor weight in before the Khabib fight, or when he dropped a 60K bet on the Warriors to win the finals in 2016, the year they blew a 3-1 lead to Lebron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. And of course the Toronto Raptors, now the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship, but that was years after being owned in the east by King James.

So there’s safe to say there’s a trend of great athletes/teams struggling after Drake hops on the bandwagon.

Drake, however, did rock sweatpants with Jackson’s nickname around the time of his birthday.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/TKcw6Vbo7G — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 7, 2020

A week later, his 14-2 Ravens suffered an upset loss to the Titans in the playoffs, effectively ending their season.

Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Believe In The Drake Curse, Calls It “B.S.” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: