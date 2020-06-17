Angie Ange got a chance to hop on I’m Book’d Box to review a couple of cool children’s books from Black authors that she wanted to share with you all.
You can purchase them and kids book boxes via @imbookdbox. We take a look at “I Dream to Be,” “The Kool Kids and the Land of the Giants” and “Abby Invents Unbreakable Crayons” ENJOY and support these authors!
SEE ALSO: How To Celebrate Juneteenth Durning A Pandemic
SEE ALSO: Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part In Verzuz Celebration On Juneteenth
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
1. Washington, D.C.1 of 15
2. Harlem, New York City2 of 15
3. Nairobi, Kenya3 of 15
4. Leicester, England4 of 15
5. Manchester, England5 of 15
6. Atlanta6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8. Philadelphia8 of 15
9. Melbourne, Australia9 of 15
10. Belfast, Ireland10 of 15
11. London11 of 15
12. Prague12 of 15
13. France13 of 15
14. Poland14 of 15
15. Los Angeles15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
3 Children Books Written By Black Authors You Should Read With Your Kids [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com