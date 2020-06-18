Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of Police Disrespecting Victims After Shootings

Tucked into the murder charges for the fired Atlanta cop who shot and killed an unarmed Black man last week was the allegation of him literally adding insult to injury.
Prosecutors said in court on Wednesday that after Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot, he reportedly exclaimed, “I got him!” and walked over and kicked him. That was before the other officer on the scene allegedly stood on Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot. Neither officer rendered any first aid for minutes. Brooks would later be pronounced dead from his injuries.
It was the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their victims in the moments after using lethal force in situations that didn’t call for it.
Rolfe was hit with 11 criminal charges, including felony murder, for his role in Brooks’ shooting. The other cop, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault (and two other felonies) for allegedly stepping on Brooks’ shoulder.
Brooks was found sleeping in the fast-food drive-thru and failed a sobriety test before he broke away from and fled the officers when they tried to handcuff him. He managed to grab a Taser from one of the cops, but since it had already been deployed its maximum amount of twice there was no risk of it being fired again. That means that Rolfe should not have feared for his life and resorted to lethal force. In fact, Brooks’ family argued that police should have simply ticketed him and called him a taxi to go home considering his offense was nonviolent. Instead, Rolfe took aim and shot Brooks in the back as he ran away from the officers.
It was reminiscent of a police shooting in Indianapolis last month when cops shot Dreasjon “Sean” Reed in the back as he fled. Reed was live streaming himself on Facebook at the time that he was shot. But what police apparently did not know was that even after they shot and killed him was that they were still being recorded in footage that contains audio of the cops involved sharing a joke over his dead body. Cops are heard on the video joking and mocking Reed’s appearance after shooting him by saying that his will be a “closed casket” funeral.
There was also the egregious instance of police in Florida shooting an unarmed Black man while he had his hands up and laid on the ground in an act of submission. Charles Kinsey, a 47-year-old social worker in Miami, was trying to de-escalate police responding to reports that his autistic patient was armed with a gun. Instead, officers shot Kinsey in the leg. While Kinsey did not die, he said cops handcuffed him instead of rendering first aid on him.
“They flipped me over, and I’m faced down in the ground, with cuffs on, waiting on the rescue squad to come.” Kinsey said at the time. “I’d say about 20, about 20 minutes it took the rescue squad to get there. And I was like, bleeding — I mean bleeding and I was like, ‘Wow.’”
Then, of course, there is the infamous and still very recent police killing of George Floyd, during which Derek Chauvin nonchalantly and methodically killed the unarmed, handcuffed 46-year-old Black man who was suspected of the nonviolent crime of using a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. Chauvin not only had his hands in his pockets while kneeling on Floyd’s neck in an extreme sign of disrespect but he also brazenly looked directly into the cellphone cameras recording him killing Floyd. Chauvin offered the equivalent of a shrug when bystanders repeatedly warned him he was killing Floyd.
This is America.
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. David McAtee1 of 83
2. Natosha “Tony” McDade2 of 83
3. George Floyd3 of 83
4. Yassin Mohamed4 of 83
5. Finan H. Berhe5 of 83
6. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 6 of 83
7. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 7 of 83
8. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 8 of 83
9. Terrance Franklin9 of 83
10. Miles HallSource:KRON4 10 of 83
11. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 83
12. William Green12 of 83
13. Samuel David Mallard, 1913 of 83
14. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 14 of 83
15. De’von Bailey, 1915 of 83
16. Christopher Whitfield, 3116 of 83
17. Anthony Hill, 2617 of 83
18. De'Von Bailey, 1918 of 83
19. Eric Logan, 5419 of 83
20. Jamarion Robinson, 2620 of 83
21. Gregory Hill Jr., 3021 of 83
22. JaQuavion Slaton, 2022 of 83
23. Ryan Twyman, 2423 of 83
24. Brandon Webber, 2024 of 83
25. Jimmy Atchison, 2125 of 83
26. Willie McCoy, 2026 of 83
27. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2127 of 83
28. D’ettrick Griffin, 1828 of 83
29. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 29 of 83
30. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 30 of 83
31. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 31 of 83
32. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 32 of 83
33. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 33 of 83
34. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 34 of 83
35. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 35 of 83
36. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 36 of 83
37. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 37 of 83
38. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 38 of 83
39. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 39 of 83
40. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 40 of 83
41. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 41 of 83
42. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 42 of 83
43. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 43 of 83
44. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 44 of 83
45. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 83
46. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 46 of 83
47. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 47 of 83
48. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 48 of 83
49. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 49 of 83
50. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 50 of 83
51. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 51 of 83
52. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 52 of 83
53. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 53 of 83
54. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 54 of 83
55. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 55 of 83
56. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 56 of 83
57. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 57 of 83
58. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 58 of 83
59. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 59 of 83
60. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 60 of 83
61. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 61 of 83
62. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 62 of 83
63. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 63 of 83
64. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 64 of 83
65. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 65 of 83
66. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 66 of 83
67. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 67 of 83
68. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 68 of 83
69. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 69 of 83
70. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 70 of 83
71. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 71 of 83
72. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 72 of 83
73. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 73 of 83
74. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 74 of 83
75. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 75 of 83
76. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 76 of 83
77. Patrick Harmon, 5077 of 83
78. Jonathan Hart, 2178 of 83
79. Maurice Granton, 2479 of 83
80. Julius Johnson, 2380 of 83
81. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 83
82. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 83
