Dame D.O.L.L.A. ft. Raphael Saddiq “GOAT Spirit,” Joey Fatts ft. Vince Staples “Havin’ My Way” & More | Daily Visuals

Damian Lillard is making the most of his quarantine time and Joey Fatts kicks it with Vince Staples. Today's Daily Visuals.

Though Shaquille O’Neal might be the only NBA player to capture MVPs, NBA championships, and plaques from record sales, Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A. can make a case as the best NBA player slash rapper despite not possessing any of the aforementioned accolades.

Having already proven he can more than hold his own against the legendary Shaq Diesel, D.O.L.L.A. shows a different side to himself with the Raphael Saddiq-assisted visuals to “GOAT Spirit” that showcases a day in the life of DD which consists of videogames, working out and daddy daycare life.

Elsewhere Joey Fatts links up with Vince Staples (where he been?) and hit up the field to put in some lyrical work in their clip for “Havin’ My Way.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dax featuring Tech N9ne, NLE Choppa, and more.

DAME D.O.L.L.A. FT. RAPHAEL SADDIQ – “GOAT SPIRIT”

JOEY FATTS FT. VINCE STAPLES – “HAVIN’ MY WAY”

DAX FT. TECH N9NE – “FASTER”

NLE CHOPPA – “SHOTTA FLOW 5”

JAY FURR & SSG SPLURGE – “CASHIN”

BWAY YUNGY – “AWW MANE”

TYE HARRIS – “TORNADO”

JAY WORTHY & HARRY FRAUD – “HOLD SOMETHING”

JAYY GRAMS FT. SMOKE DZA – “SMOKI’N GRAMS”

