New Music – Check out 4theDMV Volume 7 from DJ Bri Mafia

The DMV has been one of the biggest hotbeds for new talent dating back to when DJ Alizay first dropped Wale’s “Dig Dug” at Platinum night club years ago. After that night nothing was the same, as it became evidently clear that Go-go, while it was and still is the undeniable sound of the DMV, it is not the only sound. After that night, rap in the DMV wasn’t just an aside to Go-go as it was during the time of Nonchalant, but it became an equal.

However while artists like Wale, Tabi Bonney, Fat Trel, Shy Glizzy, Rico Nasty, Goldlink, and IDK went on to see national success, it is still important to focus on the burgeoning underground scene that exists in the area. A scene that over the years birthed artists like Logic through a series open-mic shows throughout the area.

Of course now times have changed. Platinum nightclub is now the new and improved Wharf, DJ Alizay is one of the legendary OGs of the area, and with COVID-19, there is no telling when and how we could get back to having in person open-mic nights. But with new times, comes new ingenuity. DJ Bri Mafia, a new leader and champion of this scene, has taken it upon herself to carry the torch of many that come before her to introduce the new potential stars of the area in her 4theDMV music series. The series, set on Souncloud, shines a light on local artists from around the area. Some you may know, some this may be your first introduction. What is great about the series is that it gives the listener to chance to be at the beginning of the journey, and the artists a new opportunity to be heard. Similar to that one night at Platinum nightclub. Make sure to check out Bri Mafia on Social Media, and listen to the latest edition of 4theDMV below as well older editions on soundcloud.

DJ Bri Mafia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djbrimafia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OG_Bri

4theDMV Vol. 7 Soundcloud Link: https://soundcloud.com/djbrimafia/4thedmv-volume-7

Tracklist

1. Polaroids – Nijel Noel

2. Cash Blessings – AyyeLuv

3. Do Em Dirty – ZoneDaSaint

4. I Get High – Supe Dupe

5. Bussdown – Dizzy Gordo

6. Jammin – Andre Marquis ft. UptownTyy

7. Fuck It – Victor Savage ft. Schwiftlxrdd

8. Tread Lightly- M3$H

9. Ball So Hard – Bob Almighty

10. Cap – MaxLitavelli

