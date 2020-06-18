Urban Decay Taps Normani As New Global Citizens Spokeswoman

Normani knows first-hand what it’s like to use her to platform to defy beauty standards and challenge norms. As a brown skin woman on the top of her game, she is setting the standard living in her Blackness. Though she admits, in an interview with ELLE, there once was a time she wondered what her life would have been like if she were lighter. And a time when she struggled to see her textured hair as beautiful. She has become the representation she once wished to see.
“I had to build a personal relationship [with beauty] and find my own sense of self. I was very fortunate to be raised by strong Black women that reminded me that I was also the standard of beauty,” she told ELLE.
Normani, G.E.M. and Camila Mendes are the new faces of Urban Decay’s Global Citizens collective, the brand announced today. In addition to the three new spokeswomen, Urban Decay announced a new NAKED Ultraviolet palette that pays homage to the brand’s signature purple color. Price: $49; Available at Sephora.com.
View this post on Instagram
‘Bout time…huh? 😉The NAKED Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette is available NOW! 😍 Unless you’re new here, you KNOW purple has always been part of Urban Decay’s DNA💜 Swipe left to get a closeup of each of the 12 intensely pigmented mattes, metallics, and holographic shimmers and tap to shop this poppin’ purple beauty NOW at UrbanDecay.com and online at @sephora #NAKEDUltraviolet #UrbanDecay #Sephora #Makeup Global availability for the NAKED Ultraviolet Eyeshadow palette: AMERICAS: US: Available NOW at UrbanDecay.com and Sephora.com. Available at Ulta, Macy’s, QVC, Nordstrom and Belk on July 5. Canada: Online NOW and in-stores on July 5. Mexico: Online on June 22 and in-stores July 1. Chile: Online and in-stores on July 1. Argentina: Online and in-stores on August 1. Panama & Guatemala: In-stores September 1. Brazil: Online and in-stores on September 15. Costa Rica: In-stores October 1. Peru: Online and in-stores on November 1. EMEA: Europe: Available starting June 12 online and in-store on July 1. UK: Available NOW online at Urban Decay and Cult Beauty. Dropping at ASOS, Selfridges, Boots and all other retailers on July 1. UAE: Online and in-stores on August 1. Saudi Arabia: Online and in-stores on September 1. South Africa: Online October 1 and in-stores on October 15. AUSTRALIA: Available at MECCA online July 1 and in-stores July 28. ASIA: Malaysia: Online and in-stores NOW. Philippines: Online NOW at Sephora.sg. Singapore & Korea: Online NOW and in-stores July 2. Hong Kong: In-stores July 1. Indonesia: Online July 15 and in-stores August 1. Thailand: Online and in-stores August 1.
“I was originally interested in working with Urban Decay because they were a brand that celebrates individuality,” Normani said in an official press release. “I am thrilled to work with them as they truly value my voice. As a UD Global Citizen, I’m being given an additional platform to start real conversations. I want to amplify black stories to help dismantle systemic racism.”
This means also lending her voice to the brand’s new digital magazine to start. “This includes everything from giving you resources and spotlighting black-owned businesses and leaders on UD social channels to sharing my perspective on beauty as a Contributing Editor to Urban Decay’s new digital magazine.”
Normani continues to promote Black beauty with her brand as the ambassador for Savage X Fenty and support of other Black women.
RELATED STORIES:
SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover
Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday
Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey's Birthday
Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey's Birthday
1. LORI HARVEY1 of 23
2. LORI HARVEY2 of 23
3. JORDYN WOODS3 of 23
4. JORDYN WOODS4 of 23
5. JORDYN WOODS5 of 23
6. JORDYN WOODS6 of 23
7. JORDYN WOODS7 of 23
8. JORDYN WOODS AND NORMANI8 of 23
9. JORDYN WOODS AND NORMANI9 of 23
10. NORMANI10 of 23
11. WINNIE HARLOW11 of 23
12. WINNIE HARLOW12 of 23
13. WINNIE HARLOW13 of 23
14. WINNIE HARLOW14 of 23
15. RYAN DESTINY15 of 23
16. RYAN DESTINY16 of 23
17. TAINA WILLIAMS17 of 23
18. TAINA WILLIAMS18 of 23
19. TAINA WILLIAMS19 of 23
20. TAINA WILLIAMS20 of 23
21. TAINA WILLIAMS21 of 23
22. TAINA WILLIAMS AND G HERBO22 of 23
Urban Decay Taps Normani As New Global Citizens Spokeswoman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com