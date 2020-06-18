Normani knows first-hand what it’s like to use her to platform to defy beauty standards and challenge norms. As a brown skin woman on the top of her game, she is setting the standard living in her Blackness. Though she admits, in an interview with ELLE, there once was a time she wondered what her life would have been like if she were lighter. And a time when she struggled to see her textured hair as beautiful. She has become the representation she once wished to see.

“I had to build a personal relationship [with beauty] and find my own sense of self. I was very fortunate to be raised by strong Black women that reminded me that I was also the standard of beauty,” she told ELLE.

Normani, G.E.M. and Camila Mendes are the new faces of Urban Decay’s Global Citizens collective, the brand announced today. In addition to the three new spokeswomen, Urban Decay announced a new NAKED Ultraviolet palette that pays homage to the brand’s signature purple color. Price: $49; Available at Sephora.com.

“I was originally interested in working with Urban Decay because they were a brand that celebrates individuality,” Normani said in an official press release. “I am thrilled to work with them as they truly value my voice. As a UD Global Citizen, I’m being given an additional platform to start real conversations. I want to amplify black stories to help dismantle systemic racism.”

This means also lending her voice to the brand’s new digital magazine to start. “This includes everything from giving you resources and spotlighting black-owned businesses and leaders on UD social channels to sharing my perspective on beauty as a Contributing Editor to Urban Decay’s new digital magazine.”

Normani continues to promote Black beauty with her brand as the ambassador for Savage X Fenty and support of other Black women.

Urban Decay Taps Normani As New Global Citizens Spokeswoman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com