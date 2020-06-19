President Donald Trump Fixes Lips To Say He Made Juneteenth Relevant

President Donald Trump has made an incredible fool of himself countless times in recent weeks, but this latest move was especially ludicrous even by his standards. Trump had the audacity to say that he made Juneteenth “very famous” which anyone with good sense knows isn’t true.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former business mogul and one-time reality television star talked about a wide range of topics, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s tell-all book, the crumbling economy, and other topics. But what was especially maddening occurred is that Trump somehow found a way to make Juneteenth about himself.

With an upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla., the site of one of the most horrific acts of racism known as the Black Wall Street Massacre, Trump was initially slated to hold a campaign rally today on the nationally recognized holiday for Black Americans. The Trump administration has since moved the date to Saturday, but Trump believes the move gave Juneteenth more push.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said in the piece. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

Catching wind of this preposterous claim, Sen. Kamala Harris took to Twitter and asked if anyone had ever heard of Juneteenth before Trump’s magical reveal. For a historical event that first took place in the late 1800s, of course, many have long heard of Juneteenth before Trump and business brands suddenly find themselves mentioning the day.

The next big thing Trump will probably try to sell you is that he’s responsible for bringing the 4th Of July back.

