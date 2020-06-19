CLOSE
Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Delivery Service Drizly Celebrates Juneteenth By Highlighting Black-Owned Alcohol Brands

Bartender preparing a drink in the bar

Source: FG Trade / Getty

America has finally acknowledged the importance of Juneteenth, which is the day of official recognition that slavery ended.

Plenty of brands have declared it a day off, and others are doing their best to celebrate by giving those who have struggled from racial injustice for so long, a chance to shine. Alcohol delivery service Drizly is making sure that that extra shine is extended to your go-to libations.

The brand acknowledged its own fault in not offering enough Black-owned beverages backed by a commitment to improving its selection.

“Distribution of these brands today is limited on Drizly. This needs to change, and we’ve committed to working with our Retail Partners to bring more Black-owned brands onto Drizly. If any products are available in your area today, they’ll show up for you to shop directly on Drizly right below,” the brand says.

Black-owned brands on Drizly include Uncle Nearest, who was born into slavery and taught Jack Daniel’s his distilling techniques, Maison Noir Wines founded by sommelier André Hueston Mack in 2007, Loft & Bear which is owned by Paul Ryan Elliott who at 29 is one of the youngest distillery owners in America, and Speakeasy Ales & Lagers which is the only Black-owned brewery in Northern California.

But just in case these brands aren’t in your area, Drizly put together an extensive list of brands that you can check out below:

  1. MYX Fusions
  2. Armand De Brignac Champagne
  3. Hampton Water Wine
  4. Hella Cocktail Co
  5. Entwine
  6. Earl Stevens Wine
  7. Coco Sky Coconut Creme Liqueur
  8. 18th Street Brewery
  9. Green Bench Brewery
  10. Union Craft Brewing
  11. Rivulet Pecan Liqueur
  12. Plush Vodka
  13. Aslina Wines
  14. Fairvalley Wines
  15. Shadow Ridge Chardonnay
  16. 18th Street Distillery
  17. Black Leaf Organic Vodka
  18. Du Nord Vodka
  19. House Of Mandela Wine
  20. Mal Bien Mezcal
  21. Brown Estate Wines
  22. Carbonadi Vodka
  23. La Fête du Rosé
  24. Beach St. Vodka
  25. Harlem Brewing Co.
  26. Edelheiss Wine
  27. Salem Wine Co.
  28. Hogshead Brewery
  29. White Lion Brewing Company
  30. Victor George Vodka
  31. Longevity Wines
  32. Esrever Wines
  33. Vanilla Pudding Wine
  34. Vina Sympatica
  35. Bodkin Wines

Delivery Service Drizly Celebrates Juneteenth By Highlighting Black-Owned Alcohol Brands  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 15th)
NFL: DEC 29 Redskins at Cowboys
52 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close