Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Perjury

Disgraced former mayor Catherine Pugh has plead guilty to perjury.

Pugh has already been sentenced to three years in federal prison over the scandal involving her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. She’ll spend an additional 6 months in prison for the perjury charge.

The 70-year-old is set to report to federal prison later this month.

