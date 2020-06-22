CLOSE
Report: Davis Bertans To Sit Out The Restart Of The NBA Season In Orlando

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans reportedly has decided to sit out the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA Season. Bertans, 27, is coming off of his most productive season in the NBA, averaging 15.4 points per game and 43% from the 3-point line. Davis was also a contestant in the 3-Point contest during All-Star weekend in February.

Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and has had 2 ACL tears in his career.

The Wizards are one of the teams invited to Orlando to finish out the season which was halted due to CoronaVirus COVID-19 The Wiz are currently 24-40 and would have to play eight seeding games before a potential play-in game and then the playoffs.

SOURCE: ESPN

