Swae Lee “Reality Check,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Reply” & More | Daily Visuals

Swae Lee's has some expensive furniture and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie links up with Lil Uzi Vert to take in a show. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

It feels like it’s been forever since Swae Lee and Post Malone had women swooning with their track “Sunflower” but today one-half of Rae Sremmurd returns with some new material for his hardcore following.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Reality Check” the young crooner parks a whole Lambo in his room before getting lit with some women with reptilian tongues because, well, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?

Back on the East coast, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie links up with Lil Uzi Vert to politic with some fancy young ladies at the theater for their clip to “Reply.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from E-40, Akon featuring Farruko, and more.

SWAE LEE – “REALITY CHECK”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. LIL UZI VERT – “REPLY”

E-40 – “GIVE ME 6”

AKON FT. FARRUKO – “SOLO TU”

DIZZY WRIGHT & DEMRICK – “WE AIN’T THE SAME”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “RAIN DROPS”

V DON FT. HOBX – “GRAMMYS”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. MUSTARD – “THE SMARTEST INTRO”

BANDHUNTA IZZY – “GANGLAND”

FAST CASH BOYZ & AY KEITH – “LET’S GET EM”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “BUSS YO BRAIN”

LITTLEJOHN4K FT. HOTBOY LIL SHAQ – “STREET LIFE”

