Crime
FBI Shrugs At Noose In Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Garage, Says It Wasn’t New

The FBI released preliminary findings from its investigation into a noose found in the garage of NASCAR‘s highest-ranked Black driver, and it came across as the equivalent of a shrug of indifference.

The symbol of racist hate associated with lynchings was found in the garage stall Bubba Wallace Jr. was using ahead of a race in Alabama this past weekend. NASCAR condemned it and the FBI announced it was beginning its own probe. But no federal crime was committed, the FBI said. The federal law enforcement agency went so far as to say that noose wasn’t even new and had been in that location for months.

Therefore, the FBI announced, it was closing the case and moving on.

Nevermind where the noose came from. Nevermind that the noose just happened to be discovered days after Wallace successfully pressured NASCAR to abandon the Confederate Flag it had been flying above all its races for decades. Nevermind that banning that flag generated resentment among at least one driver, who decided he would quit driving altogether in support of the flag.

It was an interesting and unexpected turn of events one day after Wallace led dozens of his NASCAR racing colleagues on a symbolic lap around the track at the Talladega Superspeedway in an effort to promote racial unity and harmony.

The FBI’s announcement came hours after Wallace tweeted his thank to fans.

The noose was reported as a series of suspected lynchings of Black and brown men took place in recent weeks. That was in addition to the ongoing protests against racism and police violence following multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement.

The noose was found Sunday, prompting NASCAR to announce that it was “angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.”

Shortly after NASCAR’s announcement, Watson issued his own comments decrying the noose and saying the apparent threat wouldn’t deter him from trying to rid racism from his chosen profession.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace said in a brief statement released on social media “Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

The noose incident followed the abrupt resignation of one NASCAR driver who didn’t like the Confederate Flag being removed from races. Ray Ciccarelli announced June 10 that he would leave NASCAR at the end of the season. He said on Facebook that it’s “been a fun ride and dream come true,” but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, he will not partake in NASCAR races after the 2020 season is done. The Truck Series driver who has won exactly zero races ever said he doesn’t condone kneeling during the national anthem and he doesn’t believe in “taken people right [sic] to fly what ever [sic] flag they love.”

Racism and NASCAR seem to have an inseparable bond. It was only in April when Kyle Larson had to find out the hard way that saying the N-word has consequences after the now-former NASCAR drivercouldn’t resist the urge to say it during an online video gaming session that was streaming live over the internet. “You can’t hear me? Hey, n-gger,” Larson said for seemingly no reason other than his own apparent implicit racism. The other players online told Larson they heard what he said, but, perhaps more tellingly, none of them condemned him for it.

For full context, NASCAR has a lengthy history of racist discrimination against Black people, including its historic $225 million settlement in 2008 with a former official who accused the car racing association of racial discrimination and sexual harassment. Vibe documented just how white of a sport NASCAR racing actually is. “NASCAR has both the whitest viewership – an estimated 94 percent, to the 92 percent of the National Hockey League – and the whitest group of participants of any American sport by percentage,” Jay Scott Smith reported last year. He noted that NASCAR racing was significantly whiter than even the NHL, which had 25 Black players out of nearly 700 total.

This is America.

[caption id="attachment_3964028" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty[/caption] The professional racing world is speaking out after NASCAR's only Black full-time driver received racist threats. According to Associated Press, a noose was discovered in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace Jr., a driver who successfully fought for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month. NASCAR was founded in the South more than 70 years ago and they've allowed the used of the confederate flag at events ever since then. It took Wallace and the current uprisings across the country over racial injustice for the stock car series to finally do away with the flag. Former NASCAR chairman Brian France tried to ban the flying of the flags at tracks five years ago, but his proposal wasn't enforced and went largely ignored. NASCAR has yet to outline how it will enforce its new restriction on the flag. This week's race at Talladega, in the heart of the South, served as a test and things didn't go smoothly. Angry fans with Confederate flags drove past the main entrance to the Alabama race track before Sunday's race. A plane even flew above the track pulling a banner of the flag that read "Defund NASCAR". Due to rain, the race was postponed and a few hours later, NASCAR said the noose was found. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said his office, along with the FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, was looking into the situation. “Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she was "shocked and appalled" by the "vile act" against Wallace, despite Ivey having a racist history of her own, including her support for the death sentence which disproportionately impacts people of color, according to the American Civil Liberty's Union. Ivey also supported a law in Alabama that banned the removal of Confederate monuments. “There is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state,” Ivey said of the noose incident. “Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state.” Fans are not allowed access to the infield or the restricted area of the Cup Series garage, and due to the coronavirus, very few staff members can access the garage where the cars are kept. This would include NASCAR employees, the crew members for each of the 40 teams, Talladega staff members and any contracted safety crews or security guard. Even drives can't access the garage and they can only go directly from their motorhomes to the race cars to drive. Someone with extensive access or resources had to have reached the garage to place the noose. Meanwhile, Wallace released a statement on Sunday in response to the noose saying: "Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism." https://twitter.com/BubbaWallace/status/1274898390288121861   He received support from his peers in the racing world, including seven-time NASCAR champion and owner of Wallace's famed No. 43, Richard Petty. The 82-year-old was headed to Talladega to support Wallace and he said he was "enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team.” “There’s absolutely no place in our sport or society for racism,” wrote the Hall of Famer, who's known as “The King.” "This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. This sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR." More race car drivers and racing journalists showed their support for Wallace. You can check out their responses below.

 

FBI Shrugs At Noose In Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Garage, Says It Wasn't New  was originally published on newsone.com

