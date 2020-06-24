6LACK has the streets with his newest release and is about to turn up the temperature up again. He is releasing his own food condiment line.

As spotted on High Snobiety another emerging talent is leveraging his brand into another business category. As per the report the Baltimore, Maryland native is following up the release of his recent single “Float” with his own brand of hot sauce. He made the informal announcement his official Instagram account. “Releasing my own hot sauce @600_degrees dont let me catch you putting nun else on your wings this summer ” he wrote. The visual shows three bottles flanked with actual peppers and a flaming background.

This new venture coincides with his upcoming EP 6 PC Hot. He hinted that the release will be available starting Wednesday, June 23 but it has yet to be spotted on Apple Music or any other major streaming platform. Additionally there is no information available on his forthcoming 600 Degrees hot sauce as the post had a “COMING SOON” sticker on the announcement.

You can listen to “Float” below which already has a lot of his fans in their feelings.

Photo:

Hot Boy Summer: Rapper 6LACK Launches His Own Hot Sauce Brand was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: