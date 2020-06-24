Walmart Caught Selling Knock Off Lil Baby, 21 Savage And Kodak Black Chains

Big Box retailer Walmart has always claimed they offer the same product as other stores for lower prices. Apparently, they are looking to include neighborhood jeweler to the long list of things on their shelves.

Yup– Walmart has been accused of selling fake Lil Baby and 21 Savage chains.

Lil Baby is considered one of the hottest artists in the game right now, his most recent project, My Turn, debuted at number one on the charts and he sold 200k records in the first week. With all that hype, Walmart must have caught wind and was selling a replica of Lil Baby’s 4PF (4 Pockets Full) chain on their website. Shortly after becoming aware, Lil Baby took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

Walmart got me fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 22, 2020

Turns out, Lil Baby isn’t the only one Walmart is trying to capitalize off of, 21 Savage came out and laughed at Walmart for selling (fake) iced-out Savage chains.

And as those two rappers become aware of the offerings, it has just been exposed that Walmart was also selling Sniper Gang –which is Kodak Black’s collective– chains.

I’m not sure how long this has been going on, but somebody from Walmart is going to have some explaining to do.

The Walmart knock off is similar to the real ones to the untrained eye, but the differences are between the two are quite obvious. Real diamonds often shine unusually bright, much more so than the cubic zirconia stones in the Walmart brand. Another is the price– the price of real diamonds throughout the piece would be so high, Walmart wouldn’t even carry a piece that pricey.

Walmart is really out here sellin’ a knockoff version of Lil Baby’s 4PF chain for $25 💀 pic.twitter.com/cxouTG8SAT — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 22, 2020

According to Highsnobiety, when the pendant was first listed, it was reportedly called, “Hip Hop Celebrity Style Fashion Silver Plated LIL BABY 4PF Pendant with Silver-Tone Plated 16″ Cuban Chain” and mentioned Baby and his 4PF group in the product description.

Because a store loves to give options, of course, Walmart had to switch it up with the gold plated 4PF chain.

boutta get a 4PF chain for $70 y’all want anything ? pic.twitter.com/iBpnKnOxOp — Corn 🌟 (@snuuted) June 22, 2020

This piece is going for a little more at $69.99. But it was apparently a hot commodity because the piece is no longer available on the site.

It is unclear what legal recourse, if any, Walmart could be exposed to by selling these apparent knockoffs. Lil Baby and his camp haven’t offered any official word on the incident outside of his Twitter post.

To add more fuel to the fire, Walmart has another chain on sale that flat out reads “Lil Baby.”

Walmart Caught Selling Knock Off Lil Baby, 21 Savage And Kodak Black Chains was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: