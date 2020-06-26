Tyga “Vacation,” YFN Lucci “Wet (She Got That…)” & More | Daily Visuals

With the way Tyga continues to ball out of control you’d think that he was getting alimony paper from Kylie Jenner or blackmailing her or something, but he’s not and creditors across the US are still tight!

In his latest visuals to “Vacation” T-Raw goes through a variety of characters from the Hollywood superstar to a hot shot basketball player who’s got the court on fire like Steph Curry.

YFN Lucci meanwhile record two women exploring their sexuality while he shines in the parking lot for his somewhat NSFW clip to “Wet (She Got That…).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Doja Cat featuring Gucci Mane, Sinista Daniro, and more.

TYGA – “VACATION”

YFN LUCCI – “WET (SHE GOT THAT…)”

DOJA CAT FT. GUCCI MANE – “LIKE THAT”

SINISTA DANIRO – “DENTAL FLOSS”

KILLAH PRIEST – “GRANDMOTHER’S LAND”

T.Y. – “SANDWICH BAGS”

BUDDY, KENT JAMZ – “BAD BOYS”

BLU & EXILE – “MILES DAVIS”

JOE MOSES – “G-SHIT”

MEYHEM LAUREN & HARRY FRAUD – “STEAMED MONKFISH”

APOLLO HILL – “BLOOM”

