Huey was a signed artist best known for the 2006 hit, “Pop, Lock, and Drop It.” @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews pic.twitter.com/Wd6qXlaHsz — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) June 26, 2020

According to reports, St. Louis’s own Huey was shot and killed last night in Kinloch. The shooting around midnight on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue. Huey, born Lawrence Franks, Jr. was best known to the world for his hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” which lead to his signing to Jive Records. The song also appeared in the movie and soundtrack to the 2007 movie “Stomp The Yard” starring Meagan Good, Columbus Short, and Chris Brown.

He released his debut album “Notebook Paper” in June of 2007 and it peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

SEE MORE: SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO THE DEATH OF HUEY

Huey was only 31 years old. We will have more on this as it develops.

SOURCE: Fox 2 Now

RELATED: 15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where They Ranked On The Billboard Hot 100

RELATED: MUSIC VIDEO: HUEY AKA HUE HEF “TURN UP”

Report: “Pop Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Shot In Killed In St. Louis was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: