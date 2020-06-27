NBA Announces Washington Wizards Schedule For the Restart Of The 2019-2020 Season

The Washington Wizards will be 1 of the 22 teams headed to Orlando to finish the NBA season and they have a tough slate of games ahead of them. The league announced the complete game schedule and television schedule for the eight “seeding games” which start on July 30th. The 24-40 Wizards are currently 5.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the 8th seed. Due to the seeding rules, the Wiz would need to get within 4 games (1.5) of the 8th seeded team to trigger the double-elimination series and win to take over the 8th seed.

See the Wizards schedule below

7/31 vs. Phoenix Suns @ 4 pm

8/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets @ 2 pm

8/3 vs. Indiana Pacers @ 4 pm

8/5 vs Philadelphia 76ers @ 4 pm

8/7 vs. New Orleans Pelicans @ 8 pm

8/9 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder @ 12:30 pm

8/11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks @ 9 pm

8/13 vs. Boston Celtics @ TBA

Wizards forward Davis Bertans is among a group of NBA players who have declined play the remaining games of the season at Walt Disney World. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

SOURCE: NBA.Com

