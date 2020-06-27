New Documentary Released By Kanye West & Nick Knight Highlights The YEEZY Supply Website Redesign

Ever wonder what went into the redesign of Kanye’s YEEZY supply website? A new documentary breaks it all down.

Kanye is in a real good mood since announcing his full-circle moment announcing his new collaboration with the GAP. First, the “Spaceship” rapper shared the unreleased video for the “College Dropout” track that pretty much detailed his time with the clothing brand and foresaw his vision to one day work with the GAP. Now he and YEEZY supply website designer Nick Knight also dropped a documentary detailing what went into the site’s redesign.

In the doc, Knight explains how West’s “artistic output” changing over the years influenced the look of the website. The website, which began with a ‘non-artistic approach’ combined with a “low-fi aesthetic,” which was influenced by the look of highly functional medical supply shopping sites, became something even more “poetic.”

If you’re a frequent visitor of the site trying to cop West’s highly sought after sneakers or his apocalyptic chic clothing, you will notice the website has no words and features real people shoppers can use to try on clothes. Speaking on the time and effort that went into the site, Director of SHOWstudio, Nick Knight states:

“There’s been over 10,000 hours of work and at least twice that many images, considered and made, to give what I believe is a beautifully simple website.”

Well, he can definitely show you better than we can tell you. You can feast your eyes on the insightful doc that takes you into the mind of West below.

Photo: Brad Barket / Getty

