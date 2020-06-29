Gap Stirs Up Controversy After Cancelling Telfar Clemens Collab Amid New YEEZY Partnership

While everyone is singing GAP‘s praises for inking a 10-year deal with Kanye West, it may have hurt another designer of color in the process.

After the brand announced its Yeezy partnership, It was later confirmed that Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi had been appointed the official design director of the Yeezy Gap line, which is said to be a line of “modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points.”

And while it may be considered a win for Black creatives, its anything but for designer Telfar Clemens. The brand has reportedly shelved its collaboration with Clemens after ghosting him and failing to pay him for his services as the coronavirus sent everything into disarray.

In January, Gap hosted a party amid Paris Fashion week to announce the collab with the Queens native, but after that, little to no details about the collection coming to fruition ever emerged.

Once Twitter got wind of the snub, they weren’t happy at all.

If the GAP really dropped Telfar to get Kanye, that defeats the purpose of everything we’re talking about in the fashion industry. — thickaless cage (@LifeWithJRDN) June 26, 2020

Fuck Gap for screwing Telfar. — bryanboy (@bryanboy) June 26, 2020

Why Gap thought two black creatives couldn’t co-exist? Telfar deserved that collab, Watch him bring it somewhere else tho he’s a New Yorker we sit still for nobody! — GemsMuseum (@GemsMuseum) June 27, 2020

Business of Fashion got down to the facts and learned that the collab has indeed been indefinitely postponed, but Gap promises to pay Clemens for his work.

“While we’ve chosen not to move forward with the Gap x Telfar partnership at this time, we’re making whole on our payment regardless and have only respect and appreciation for Telfar’s time and vision,” Gap revealed.

Kanye celebrated the full-circle moment by redesigning the Gap store he used to work at on the corner of Michigan and Ohio in Chicago with a note that reads

“Thank God

Hi Chicago it’s me

This is [the] Gap store

I used to shop at when

I would drive my Nissan

from the southside

so blessed

I thank god and I am

so humbled at the

opportunity to serve

I put my heart into the

color palette and every

detail I love Tron the original

Do you like stuff

I don’t know what to do with

my hands

Love YEEZY”

