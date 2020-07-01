CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Stonewall Jackson Statue Coming Down in RVA

History is taking place in Richmond, VA today!

Stonewall Jackson Statue is coming down following orders from Richmond Mayor, Levar Stoney.

VAMONUMENTS

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

For more info and live footage, click here.

 

See footage on Instagram below.

 

Stonewall Jackson Statue Coming Down in RVA  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 22nd)
D.L. Hughley Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club
53 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close