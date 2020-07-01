Stonewall Jackson Statue Coming Down in RVA

History is taking place in Richmond, VA today!
Stonewall Jackson Statue is coming down following orders from Richmond Mayor, Levar Stoney.
For more info and live footage, click here.
See footage on Instagram below.
HAPPENING NOW: Richmond, Va • A crane is towering over the statue of Stonewall Jackson in what appears to be the removal of the Confederate statue • Situation is ongoing • This video was taken by Richmond photographer @radio_tokyo ▫️▪️▫️▪️ • • #blacklivesmatter #tearthemdown #justiceforbreonnataylor #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforelijahmcclain #richmond #rva
