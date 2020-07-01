Stonewall Jackson Statue Coming Down in RVA

View this post on Instagram

HAPPENING NOW: Richmond, Va • A crane is towering over the statue of Stonewall Jackson in what appears to be the removal of the Confederate statue • Situation is ongoing • This video was taken by Richmond photographer @radio_tokyo ▫️▪️▫️▪️ • • #blacklivesmatter #tearthemdown #justiceforbreonnataylor #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforelijahmcclain #richmond #rva