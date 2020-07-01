New PSA Has Jason from ‘Friday the 13th’ Involved to Raise Awareness of Mask Wearing

The motto for the ad is even scarier than any of the movies he appeared in: “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly.”

There’s a new Public Service Announcement in New York that involves an iconic horror movie character that has been wearing a mask longer than a majority of those who have seen him in those films.

The 30-second spot features “Jason Voorhees,” the main and memorable antagonist from the iconic ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise.

“Jason” is helping to making people aware of the importance of wearing a proper mask with the coronavirus pandemic going on.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He is walking around the streets of New York City in his hockey mask, unintentionally terrifying people while trying to fit in. He finds out it is because he is not wearing a “protective” mask.

Here is the ad below featuring “Jason:”

