New PSA Has Jason from 'Friday the 13th' Involved to Raise Awareness of Mask Wearing

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

The motto for the ad is even scarier than any of the movies he appeared in: “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly.”

There’s a new Public Service Announcement in New York that involves an iconic horror movie character that has been wearing a mask longer than a majority of those who have seen him in those films.

The 30-second spot features “Jason Voorhees,” the main and memorable antagonist from the iconic ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise.

“Jason” is helping to making people aware of the importance of wearing a proper mask with the coronavirus pandemic going on.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He is walking around the streets of New York City in his hockey mask, unintentionally terrifying people while trying to fit in.

He finds out it is because he is not wearing a “protective” mask.

Here is the ad below featuring “Jason:”

New PSA Has Jason from 'Friday the 13th' Involved to Raise Awareness of Mask Wearing

