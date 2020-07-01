‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ to Be Revived at Comedy Central

They’re back!!!

The popular 1990’s animated and controversial MTV troublemakers are returning to the small screen as Comedy Central picked up a “reimagining” of the Mike Judge classic ‘Beavis and Butt-head.’

The announcement doesn’t give clues on whether the two leads will still be teenagers (who time traveled?) or if they’ll have finally graduated into adulthood, but Comedy Central stresses that “[t]he Gen X defining leads are back and entering a whole new Gen Z world.” Judge, who will write, produce, and do voice-over work for his two lead creations, had an excellent statement to offer: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.” (Once again, he’s capturing the zeitgeist.)

‘Beavis’ originally aired on MTV from 1993 to ’97, with a 22-episode revival that aired on the same network in 2011.

This comes as another piece of the franchise is joining Comedy Central as the network picked up the ‘Daria’ spinoff ‘Jodie’ with Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the title character, along with serving as the show’s executive producer. ‘Daria’ itself was a spinoff from ‘Beavis,’ aired from 1997 until 2002.

