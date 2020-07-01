August Alsina Debuts Ombre Twist-Out In Viral Interview About Relationship With Jada

August Alsina’s hair has been the star of his Instagram page for years. The handsome singer has rocked braids, twist-outs, a fro, curls and pretty much every natural hairstyle you can think of. And now, he’s introducing a new look to fans while making headlines.

The I Luv This Shit singer revealed he was in a relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Yes, you read that correctly. Alsina, sporting an burgundy and blonde ombre twist-out, opened up about his non-romantic relationship with Jada in an hour long interview with Angela Yee to promote his new album stateofEMERGEncy.

We know what you’re thinking, how can you get Alsina’s summertime fine look? Just kidding. You’re really trying to remember if you woke up in the Twillight Zone, because last time you checked Jada was married to Will Smith.

Alsina prefaced his admission expressing his love for the Smith family. “I love those people literally like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people.”

Apparently Will gave Alsina, and his fine locks, his blessing for them to be in a relationship. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” he told The Breakfast Club host in a very candid and now controversial conversation.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Despite denying he likes drama later in the interview, Alsina said he opened up about the hidden in plain sight relationship because it is his truth.

“I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

According to Page Six, a rep for Jada denied Alsina’s accusations, calling the claims “absolutely not true!!”

Watch the full interview, below:

What we do know is true, is Alsina’s hair has all the secrets!

