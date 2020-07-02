Day 2 Of Removal Of Confederate Statues In RVA

Someone please cue the DJ Khalid “Another One” sound effect, because another Confederate statue is being dismantled on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Yesterday marked the first of the removal process of many Confederate statue removals starting with the Stonewall Jackson. Today the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue received it’s walking papers, beginning its removal process at around 8:30am.

Removal of the Confederate monuments came just hours after its announcement from Richmond mayor, Levar Stoney. Stoney was granted the removal of the monuments under the terms of state of emergency approved by Governor Ralph Northam.

This story is still developing, watch the live feed of the removal of the Matthew Maury statue by clicking here.

