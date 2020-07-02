The Daughter of #45’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway Fully Supports Black Lives Matter, But Not You Know Who!

This must make some interesting conversations at the dinner table or in the living room for the Conway family.

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who serves as the White House counselor along with fully supporting President Donald Trump, has come out against #45 in a series of TikTok videos. Claudia is also a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It appears that mother and daughter don’t share the same political views, and now those videos are exploding all over social media.

From EURweb:

After New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz tweeted about Claudia’s videos Monday night, her profile was flooded with views and she suddenly has over 40,000 followers. She used one of her latest posts to say, “While I have everyone’s attention, let’s push for the arrest of the perpetrators of Breonna Taylor.”

Here’s one of Claudia’s videos below:

@claudiamconway say her name. make those calls. sign those petitions. make sure the louisville police KNOW we want justice for bre. visit my instagram for more. 🖤 ♬ original sound – shortfakeblonde

As for #45, whom Kellyanne frequently defends in one interview after another on different national news outlets, Claudia does not like the U.S. President at all. In one TikTok video, she said that “I don’t support the p**sy-grabbing president. Period. Piece of s–t. Period.”

Claudia views her mom’s support of #45 as “internalized misogyny.”

Here are some more of Claudia’s TikTok videos:

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker. “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter posting “save Barron 2020” content on TikTok https://t.co/3J5TVieIrp pic.twitter.com/z42ylMmIh8 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of MANDEL NGAN, Getty Images, and EURweb

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of TikTok and EURweb

Second through Fourth Video, Third and Fourth Picture, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

The Daughter of #45’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway Fully Supports Black Lives Matter, But Not You Know Who! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com