TRIED IT: Kaleidoscope Hair Products Left My Scalp Tingling And Follicles Rejoicing

I remember the first time I saw Jesseca Dupart a.k.a Da Real BB Judy pop up on my timeline. Safaree was hounding the buxom beauty boss for her coveted Kaleidoscope “Miracle Drops.” I thought to myself, what are in those drops? Fast-forward a few yeas later and a package of the colorful products arrived on my doorstep — and at the perfect time — in the middle of a damn pandemic. With no beauty salons or supply stores around, the shampoo, conditioner, reconstructor conditioner, detangler spray and drops were just what the beautician ordered.

I immediately jumped into the shower and lathered up my hair with the therapeutic shampoo. The first thing I noticed, was the scrumptious scent of the products that all came in various hues — making wash day just that more fun. After cleansing my hair I moved on to the therapeutic conditioner when I noticed a tingling sensation in my scalp. I could literally feel my follicles rejoicing and I loved the celebration.

By the time I got to “The Answer” 5 in 1 reconstruction cream, I was sold. And I hadn’t even felt her miraculous drops yet. After rinsing out the reconstructor, I dried my hair and treated it with the detangling “Milk Shake” leave-in spray, which I was happy came with the set because I love leave-in conditioners. My hair is perpetually dry so leave-ins are as essential to my wash day as hair masks. Finally, I massaged a few “Miracle Drops” into my scalp before sweeping it up into a bun using the “Miracle Edges” gel that provided a great shine and manageable hold.

I continued to use the Kaleidoscope system for two weeks and noticed my hair was softer and slowly growing back after I gave myself a trim to go along with my new products. With a price point starting at $16.99, the products are well worth it and smell damn good!

Kaleidoscope Hair Products recently expanded to include a children and youth hair care line.

