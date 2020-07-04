CLOSE
Herman Cain Diagnosed With COVID-19, Ended Up Hospitalized

One-time Presidential candidate Herman Cain had tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

The Republican figure, 74, ended up in a hospital following his diagnosis.

His staff confirmed that they were notified that he had consumed the virus on Monday, which comes after he was seen attending President Donald Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on June 20

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

By Wednesday, Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization and he was admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement.

As of Thursday, staff says Cain is resting comfortably, he is awake and alert, and hasn’t yet required a respirator.

Cain’s team provided a statement on his condition on Twitter:

