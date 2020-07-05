Is Kanye West really running for President in 2020?

According to him, YES. Kanye West set the fireworks off all over the internet today (July 4th) with his announcement that he intends to run for president in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote on Twitter. “I am running for president of the United States!” He concludes with #2020VISION. There are only 122 days left between now and the upcoming election.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Of course, people are in disbelief and the jokes, memes, and First Lady Kim Kardashian West are trending all over Twitter. Not only did he get an endorsement from his wife, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “You have my full support!”

Last November, he talked about the potential of running for President in 2024 after Donald Trump. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said. Kanye kicked the new year off with a series of tweets still supporting Trump, so this announcement comes as a major surprise. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if he was serious, or just had a few too many at the BBQ…

Kanye West Tweets He Is Running For President In 2020 was originally published on themorninghustle.com