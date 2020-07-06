A crew made up of a crane service plus a diver have retrieved most of a Christopher Columbus statue that was thrown into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor over the weekend.
Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
Protestors tore down the statue that stood along Eastern avenue in Little Italy on Saturday.
By Monday morning, most of the statue was recovered. The crew used a crane to dig out most of the pieces of the statue, although, some parts are still missing.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com