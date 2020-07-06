A seven-day girl’s trip went left when Lizzo was booted from her rental three days early. On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to call out her rental landlord, stating that he chose to end her stay after seeing footage of her and her “six black homegirls” dancing at the property. Apparently, the homeowner was under the impression that a group of black women dancing and having a good time could be damaging to his business and thus, threatened to call the police.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday,” she captioned a video of her twerking. “This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police.”

Thankfully, the singer did not allow the incident to ruin her trip. She was able to secure a new rental and the party continued.

“I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo.”

Apparently, there are the (NSFW) videos the homeowner was so upset about:

It’s unclear exactly where the trip took place and Lizzo did not identify the homeowner who booted her from the property, but she did share that she and her friends tested negative for coronavirus prior to the trip.

“Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason. (We all took the responsibility to get COVID tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks,” she captioned one video.

We’re glad they didn’t allow him to ruin their trip.

Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her Out Of Vacation Rental Early was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com