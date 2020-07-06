Late Registration: Is Kanye West Really Thinking About Running For President In 2020?! [VIDEO]

Well the Twitter fireworks went off all night after Kanye West announced on July 4th that he attends to run for President in 2020. Is he actually considering this late into the process of running or is this some type of album / sneaker promotion that we find about next week? With Kanye, it’s hard to ever tell…
In other Hip-Hop news, Lil Wayne may be gearing up for his sixth installment of Tha Carter series and Headkrack gives you the latest updates in the Nipsey Hussle murder trial.
In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love [PHOTOS]
