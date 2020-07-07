CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

Video Shows Trump Supporter Pulling A Gun On Black Man Warning That ‘No One Is Wearing A Mask!’

One bar owner in the City of Brotherly Love failed to show at least one brother any love at all.

Philly bar owner pulling gun on Black man

Source: Twitter

Whoever said no good deed goes unpunished might not have ever visited Philadelphia.

One bar owner in the City of Brotherly Love failed to show at least one brother any love at all when, in fact, all that was being done was a simple common courtesy in the name of public health.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

The unfortunate episode unfolded on Sunday after a Black man riding a bike stopped next to the outdoor seating area of a bar In Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood and warned patrons, shouting, “Social distancing! No one is wearing a mask!” according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer. After patrons yelled back at the bike rider for him to leave, a white man confronted him and gestured like he was going to fight.

The woman who jumped between them said the bike rider yelled a variation of a “MAGA” insult to the man, who responded by saying “Trump 2020!” before pulling out a gun and aiming it directly at the Black bike rider. That’s when the bike rider pulled out his bike lock in an apparent act of self-defense. People began screaming and the moment quickly intensified.

The scene was recorded on video by a bystander and posted to social media, where it went viral. Watch it below.

The man who pulled the gun has been identified as Jamie Atlig, who owns a local bar named Infusion Lounge. Atlig quickly put his gun away and the unidentified bike rider rode away, but the damage had been done.

When reached by the Inquirer, Atlig’s lawyer said his client is innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Atlig is licensed to carry a firearm. He has extensive firearm training. He’s a business owner and he was being threatened,” criminal defense attorney Robert Gamburg said. “The individual reached behind his back for an object, Mr. Atlig unholstered his licensed firearm, defused the situation, and sat back down.”

Police questioned Atlig but as of Tuesday morning had not made an arrest in what a spokesperson called “a very active investigation at this point.”

The woman who stepped between the two men when the gun was drawn told the Inquirer she was dismayed by cops’ response.

“The Black man doesn’t need to be killed for this to be a story,” Liz Krieger said. “A man had a gun pulled on him for speaking the truth. We weren’t social distancing. He was completely in the right to be yelling at us — and if I hadn’t been there, this is how Black people are shot and it’s claimed later that he had a bike lock on him and people thought it was a gun. But let’s be clear: The bike lock was never pulled out [until after the gun was].”

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Black Driver Charged With Murdering One Of The ‘Racists’ Attacking Him Stood His Ground, Lawyers Say

‘Get The Noose’: Video Shows Black Man Nearly Lynched On The Fourth Of July

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

24 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

UPDATED: 2:02 p.m. ET, July 4 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like last weekend when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one just last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Video Shows Trump Supporter Pulling A Gun On Black Man Warning That ‘No One Is Wearing A Mask!’  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
Videos
Close