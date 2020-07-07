CLOSE
Health
Home

Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With PTSD After Traumatic Events [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After the recent traumatic events with not only Rickey Smiley’s daughter Aaryn, but around the country, Counselor Yunetta Spring is here to help with dealing with heavy emotions.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is caused by tragic events, whether it’s witnessing it or experiencing it. She discusses how to pinpoint and process those emotions.

Counselor Yunetta Spring gives tips on how to handle your feelings during traumatic events and how to move forward in tough times.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Aaryn, Rickey Smiley's daughter

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's daughter Aaryn has grown up right before our eyes! Here's a look at Rickey's beautiful baby girl over the years... Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With PTSD After Traumatic Events [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From KYSDC
Videos
Close