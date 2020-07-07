Our money expert Jini Thornton explains why #BlackOutDay2020 is important beyond one day. The black dollar is important to the community and why it’s important to shop black. In this time, it’s essential that we take a stance with our dollars and make a difference at the check out aisle.
Today is just the beginning of a movement to consciously think about shopping black all the time. Make a difference in your community by shopping black today and forever where you can.
8 Black Owned Independent Streetwear Brands You Need To Shop With
1. Fear of God1 of 8
2. FUBU2 of 8
3. GOLF WANG3 of 8
4. Just Don4 of 8
5. The Marathon Clothing5 of 8
6. Pyer Moss6 of 8
7. Supervsn7 of 8
8. Milano Di Rouge8 of 8
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Why #BlackOutDay2020 Is Important To The Community [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com