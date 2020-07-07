KeKe Palmer’s natural curls take center stage on the “Jaugust” cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine. The outspoken and talented actress, who most recently made headlines for her powerful speech during the George Floyd protests, opened up about the viral moment, joining the people on the front lines and how President Trump is inciting a race war.

On her interaction with the National Guardsman: “At that moment, I felt like, You’re human like me. I’m fighting out here, not just for me but for you too, you and the universe. Everything I said came out like word vomit. I know I didn’t let him get a word in edgewise, but it was because I wanted him to feel me. I wanted to connect to the human, not the suit, not this robot-ass shit.”

On her first response to the protests: “With a lot of different emotions, when I saw some of the violence. I couldn’t actually see myself doing that because I work from a different place, but I understand it. There are people out there who feel like that is their only option in order to be heard or their only way to have access to something they feel represents value. If the language for so long toward you has been violence, how would you expect someone to respond?”

On President Trump: “I think President Trump plays into it too. He’s inciting a race war. His craziness is inspiring us to just really get him the f*ck out! It’s like we needed somebody who riled us up so much for us to be activated to the point of saying, ‘Oh, hell no. I can’t let this guy continue.’”

KeKe’s cover its newsstands July 14. Read the full interview, here.

KeKe Palmer Covers Cosmo In All Her Natural Hair Glory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com