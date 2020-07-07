Bubba Wallace Is Leading The Fan Vote For NASCAR’s All-Star Race

If Donald Trump and racist fans of NASCAR weren’t already mad… they’re about to be.

Amid all the drama surrounding driver Bubba Wallace, he’s still one of the sports most popular drivers and is currently leading the NASCAR All-Star race in fan voting. NASCAR took to its official Twitter account to announce the news that he was at the top of the leader boards with the top five being rounded out by Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, and Corey LaJoie. Don’t worry, we have no idea who they are either, but LaJoie did drive a Trump 2020 car at a race just last week.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR and became a household name when he began to combat NASCAR’s use of the confederate flag a few weeks ago.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” Wallace said. “So it starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here.”

Not long after, the association made the appropriate change.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement . “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.” And on Monday, Wallace was the latest subject of a Trump twitter rant when he called the alleged noose hanging up in Wallace’s garage a hoax. He responded by saying it’s “always love over hate” and announcing a partnership with Beats By Dre. Salute.

Even if you’re not a fan of racing, just became a fan of Wallace a few weeks ago, or want to further get under Trump’s skin, you can cast your vote here. Voting for the 2020 All-Star Fan Vote began Monday, June 15, and ends July 14.

