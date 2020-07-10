When Teyana Taylor first announced her 90s inspired collection with MAC cosmetics, we had our cards and coin in our hand ready ta go! Unfortunately, we found out we had to wait until the collection was actually released. It looks like it’s go time. Teyana pulled a fast one on us and surprised fans with a surprise release of the collection, but it’s only for 24 hours! She teased a few images from the line on social media and we can hear the cha-ching already.

MUST READ: Nail Designer Sells Out After Teyana Taylor Buys Her Luxury Press-On Nails On Blackout Tuesday

We’re obsessing over the neon-colored collection that features mineralize skin finish, lipstick, and lip glass in various shades.

“I am exclusively dropping a little piece of my collection for 24 Hours Only! THE NEON PINK set which includes the Mineralize Skinfinsh “House of Petunia”, “A Rose In Harlem” Lipstick (in red) & “10’s Across Da Board” Lipglass(in red)!! I’m actually rocking all 3 products in this photo! It’s available NOW online @maccosmetics and @macys !!! Don’t miss out The full collection will officially drop JULY 14th!!! #MACTeyanaTaylor,” she wrote on social media.

While the full collection drops July 14, we’re hype over this sneak peek exclusive because it shows all that is in-store for the culture collabo. And since we love Teyana so much, we’re planning on purchasing both times!

In other Teyana news, the multi-talented singer recently made headlines for her support of Black business when she refused to received a free set of luxury press-on nails from a Twitter follower and instead, purchased them full price.

Just another reason we’re going to lend our support to Teyana because she gives back.

RELATED STORIES:

Nail Designer Sells Out After Teyana Taylor Buys Her Luxury Press-On Nails On Blackout Tuesday

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics For 90s Inspired Collection

Teyana Taylor Just Surprised Fans With A 24-Hour Pre-Release Of Her 90s Inspired MAC Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: