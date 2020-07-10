YG is serious when it comes to snitching, so when Nicki Minaj teamed up with proud snitch Tekashi69 for their problematic hit “Trollz”, the Cali rapper says he’s done working with her.

During an interview with Los Angeles’s 92.3 The Real on the Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed show, YG made it plain that he sticks to the street code and would no longer be collaborating with Nicki Minaj after she teamed up with, the caped for 69.

“I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” YG said. “I’m a real street n*gga. Yeah, I’m cool.”

After The Shade Room posted the aforementioned clip from the interview, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but pop up in the comment section to weigh in on the decision from his public adversary, jokingly writing that Nicki “messed up”, based on YG’s response.

“Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time…..” the informant wrote.

The move by YG to disassociate himself from Minaj after the collaboration isn’t surprising after the two rappers’ previous feud. Prior to 69’s brief incarceration, YG used 6ix9ine’s mugshot as the background visual to his concerts, before dropping the track “Stop Snitchin’” inspired by the rainbow-haired artist.

Also during the interview, YG shared his opinion on Kanye West running for president, noting that he plans to vote for the iconic but eccentric rapper.

“People out here underestimating Kanye,” YG said. “I’m voting for Kanye.”

After receiving the news that Kanye had yet to file the paperwork to be a legitimate candidate, YG jokingly added that he would vote for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also because he’s his “childhood hero.”

Check the full interview below.

YG Says He’s “Cool” On Working With Nicki Minaj After Collab With King Snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

