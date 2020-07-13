Ben Standig Talks Front Office Turmoil Within The Washington Football Team [Listen]

Scott Linn, filling in for Kevin Sheehan, begins this hour talking with Ben Standig about more turmoil in Washington’s front office. Alex Santos and Richard Mann, Director of Pro Personnel and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel respectively, have been fired. Scott later takes calls on the team’s name change.

