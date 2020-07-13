Model Anna Mya Says She Has Already Been Invited To The NBA Bubble

Model/Gamer Anna Mya has gone on Twitter to give us the tea before tip-off. NBA players are getting themselves ready to resume the 2020 season in Orlando. Russell Westbrook will not be making the trip due to testing positive for COVID-19. The rest of the league have been in quarantine or in other words the “NBA Bubble“. The players have strict rules to keep everyone safe from getting the virus. One of the biggest rules is no visitors. Well, that rule was short-lived (allegedly) as model Anna Mya has claimed to be invited to the NBA Bubble.

Imagine being the player who invited her and she said this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YdcsWNWlte — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 12, 2020

Mo Bambo assumed it was Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell but Ms. Mya quickly said no and she “wishes” it was Mitchell.

More news to come as the story develops.

