7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week

Here at Hello Beautiful, we make it a point to celebrate and support our fellow Black creatives. And since our coins have been proven to go the distance in helping brands establish themselves, it’s only right that we show Black brands as much love as we can give.

In this week’s roundup of #BuyBlack, we have the best makeup, skincare, haircare, and lifestyle brands to choose from. Whether you’re in search of the perfect product to complement your beauty beat, or ready to give your mane some TLC we have all the tea on the best offerings.

Grab your credit card and get ready to check ou the virtual Black-owned racks.

1.COLORED RAINE COSMETICS

Coloured Raine Cosmetics is one brand that’s not only designed with us in mind, but they also cater to everyone regardless of age or gender. With a nice variety of highly-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, lippies, foundation, and more, this brand will make a great addition to your beauty collection.

2. TPH by TARAJI P. HENSON

Ready to give your curls the care they need? TPH by Taraji P. Henson will give your kinks, curls, and waves the nourishment they need. Formulated with natural ingredients such as hazel water, eucalyptus oil, and tea tree oil, this line is will get your tresses all the way together.

3. B.SIMONE BEAUTY

The brainchild of entrepreneur B.Simone, her namesake brand mostly offers a myriad of lip products such as lipsticks, liners, and glosses. You can also cop makeup bags and other accessories to complete your collection.

4. ACE BEAUTE

Instead of trying to book an appointment with your nail technician, get your manicure together at home with Ace Beaute. Known as the beauty brand that first stepped on the scene with gorgeous eyelashes, now you can shop technicolor eyeshadow palettes, eyelashes, and press-on nails.

5. OYIN HANDMADE

Take your hair game to the next level with the help of Oyin Handmade. Created by Jamyla Bennu, this brand is all about catering to textured hair types while providing the best ingredients to strengthen and promote hair growth.

6. LAMIK BEAUTY

Lamik Beauty has been killing the game. Known for its amazing eyebrow and complexion products, this brand custom blends each offering to complement your skin tone perfectly. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, castor oil, and rosemary extract, this vegan cruelty-free brand is just what your collection is missing.

7.UNSUN COSMETICS

We can all agree that finding the right sun products for Black skin can be more difficult then it needs to be. Thanks to Unsun Cosmetics, the process has now become much easier. Formulated with 100% mineral-based SPF’s that don’t leave behind the ashy cast, there’s no need to worry about looking like Casper.

DON’T MISS:

7 Black Beauty Products to Buy This Week

9 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need This Summer

Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products From Female Entrepreneurs

7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: