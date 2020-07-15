CLOSE
George Floyd's Family Has Filed A Civil Suit [VIDEO]

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

With protests heating up in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, it seemed like the case that sparked the uprising in the Black Lives Matter Movement landing their name on road ways in major cities, George Floyd, has been quiet, but don’t let George Floyd’s name and updates not being on the front page of the news fool you.  As justice is being sought by bringing the officers that took part in and took his life are being brought up on charges and jailed, while protests still seek that the Minneapolis Police Department is defunded.  However now it is being reported that the family of George Floyd are going to hit Minneapolis were it hurts financially as well.

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd led by Attorney Benjamin Crump has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death, citing the killing of George Floyd that played out on a public street in front of witnesses “a public health crisis”.

According to Attorney Benjamin Crump

“It was not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George’s Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, but it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him,”, “The City of Minneapolis has a history of policies, procedures and deliberate indifference that violates the rights of arrestees, particularly Black men, and highlights the need for officer training and discipline.”

Source: Radio One Digital

George Floyd's Family Has Filed A Civil Suit [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

