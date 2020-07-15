Meet The Derricos! TLC Introduces A Show About A Family Of 16

During this pandemic, we’ve watched and listened as parents with just one child have been ready to pull their hair out. But they have nothing on the Derrico family, the stars of a new reality show coming to TLC.

The Derricos are a family of sixteen. And they’re sharing their story with the world in a new show, “Doubling Down with the Derricos” which is set to premiere on August 11.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

So you might be wondering how does a family, with a couple who are relatively young, end up with 14 children.

Well, both Karen and Deon come from families where there are a lot of multiples. And they obviously inherited both sides of that gene pool.

Karen has been pregnant six times, through natural conception, with four sets of back to back multiples.

They had two children first. Then a set of twins. Then quintuplets. Then another set of twins and on the premiere of the new series, Karen is pregnant with triplets.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Deon said having four sets of multiples, born back to back is like getting struck by lightning again and again.

In the official description for the show, TLC writes:

“Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. The new kids on the block in TLC’s popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart”

You can watch a trailer for the new series in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Meet The Derricos! TLC Introduces A Show About A Family Of 16 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com