ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington NFL team has retained the services of high powered DC attorney Beth Wilkinson “to do an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.”

Washington’s NFL team hired DC attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols, per league sources. While Wilkinson is expected to conduct a deep dive into the organization’s past culture, team officials are highly upset/frustrated about speculation running amok. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Beth Wilkinson, the University of Virginia Law School graduate, is a founding partner of Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz, a speciality trial and litigation law firm in D.C. she got herWilkinson is known for successfully arguing for Timothy McVeigh’s execution for the Oklahoma City Bombing early in her career. She was also brought in as outside counsel by the Federal Trade Commission to lead their antitrust inquiry into Google in 2012.

#BREAKING Powerhouse DC attorney Beth Wilkinson confirms she was retained by Washington NFL team “to do an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.” @wusa9 #Redskins #DanSnyder pic.twitter.com/BG5Qh6Jaov — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) July 16, 2020

Speculation in The District is running rampant awaiting the impending story on the team’s culture has lead to the quick front office exits of Richard Mann III and Alex Santos as well as the sudden retirement of longtime radio play-by-play announcer Larry Michael.

The Washington Post is preparing a story about its NFL team that is expected to highlight the culture that is existed. Within the past week, front office members Richard Mann III and Alex Santos, as well as radio play-by-play voice Larry Michael, all left the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Washington Hires Beth Wilkinson to Review Team Culture was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: