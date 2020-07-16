CLOSE
Washington Hires Beth Wilkinson to Review Team Culture

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington NFL team has retained the services of high powered DC attorney Beth Wilkinson “to do an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.”

Beth Wilkinson, the University of Virginia Law School graduate, is a founding partner of Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz, a speciality trial and litigation law firm in D.C. she got herWilkinson is known for successfully arguing for Timothy McVeigh’s execution for the Oklahoma City Bombing early in her career. She was also brought in as outside counsel by the Federal Trade Commission to lead their antitrust inquiry into Google in 2012.

Speculation in The District is running rampant awaiting the impending story on the team’s culture has lead to the quick front office exits of Richard Mann III and Alex Santos as well as the sudden retirement of longtime radio play-by-play announcer Larry Michael.

