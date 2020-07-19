“Tangled In The Sheets” August Alsina New Music ‘Entanglements’ [VIDEO]

August Alsina recently opened up about his relationship with the married Jada Pinkett-Smith. Stating that her husband Will Smith gave him his blessing to date his wife.

Jada brought herself to her own Red Table across from her husband Will to open up about her relationship with August. The Smith’s admitted to being on a “separation” at the time Jada was in an entanglement with Alsina.

The R&B singer has a song that he’s releasing featuring Rick Ross, titled Entanglements. “The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets”, Alsina dropped a sneak peek on his Instagram. Check Out The Snippet:

