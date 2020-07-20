CLOSE
Big Sean Speaks Out About Naya Rivera + Beyonce’ Drops ‘Black Is King’ Trailer [WATCH]

Fans were waiting for Big Sean’s response, and he’s finally speaking out.  His ex-fiancé Naya Rivera passed away due to drowning and he opened up about his feelings about her death.

August Alsina is capitalizing on the entire entanglement scandal with Jada Pinkett-Smith. He shared that the definition of entanglement was the perfect description of their relationship so he dropped a song featuring Rick Ross. Was he really hurt or was this a plan?

Beyonce’ dropped the ‘Black Is King’ trailer which is her visual album inspired by “The Lion King: The Gift”.  The special will release on Disney+ on July 31.

 

