The NBA Is Building Its Own Barbershop In The Bubble To Keep Players Looking Fresh

It looks like the NBA’s snitch hotline won’t be the only bubble service the players will be getting a lot of use out of.

When you stick a bunch of millionaires in a hotel without the amenities they’re accustomed too, there’s bound to be problems. Players have already complained about the food options, being held accountable when not social distancing or wearing masks. But before they could start itching for shape ups, the NBA is making sure that is all taken care of by building a barbershop within the bubble.

Former player and current Brooklyn Nets player development coach Tiago Splitter posted a picture of the NBA-branded barbershop being built.

And if you’re an avid video gamer, the setup looks pretty similar to the Neighborhood edition in 2K20. It’s only right that the players get fresh cuts since all eyes will be on them come July 31, as fans wonder how the AAU-like system will play out. Other then their own barbershop, other perks include access to three golf courses, fishing, cornhole, ping pong, and several pools to keep them cool during the scorching Miami heat.

"The NBA Barbershop is just like the Neighborhood in 2K" Haircuts in the bubble: pic.twitter.com/lGfOStP4GL — Toasted (@Toasted_6) July 19, 2020

One player who’s definitely not complaining about his digs and being stuck in a cramped hotel suite is Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antekounmpo.

“I’m in a situation where I’m extremely blessed, and I cannot complain. Obviously, it doesn’t matter where you are in life, there’s always something to complain, there’s always a problem and an issue,” Antetokounmpo recently told ESPN. “But I try to kind of not focus on that. So as I said, my apartment in Greece, when I was younger, with my four brothers, was way smaller than the suite that I have in the hotel, so I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”

Soon, all the work the players have been putting in during the off months will be on display as the league tries to salvage what’s left of the season.

