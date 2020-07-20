MDCD Broadcasters Association Urges You To Contact For Council Member & Help Get DC Businesses On Their Feet

We’re all struggling right now. Businesses are laying off workers. Some are closed for good. But the DC Council wants to make the cost of doing business in the District even more expensive by raising taxes. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls the plan to raise taxes “foolhardy.”

The proposed tax hikes will crush local businesses and kill local jobs. Contact your DC Council member and urge them to reject these taxes and help DC businesses and workers get back on their feet.

