Super Bowl Champion & 3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Michael Bennett Announces His Retirement

Super Bowl champion and 3-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Michael Bennett is calling it a career.

Word on the NFL street was that Bennett did want to return for another season, but he never signed with a team, and now he says he plans on not doing so. Bennett announced his decision to hang up his cleats on Instagram while not revealing what’s next for him, but in a recent conversation with Louisa Thomas of the New Yorker that he will continue to fight racial inequality and spend more time with his family.

In the post’s caption Bennett wrote:

Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth – the opportunity to reimagine my purpose.

I would like to thank my wife and children who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

As the great Toni Morrison said: “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another. “

Bennett entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2009. During his 11 years in the NFL, he’s suited up for Tampa, Seattle, Philadelphia, and New England. Bennett won a chip with the Seahawks and was selected to three Pro Bowls.

He’s had himself a great career.

