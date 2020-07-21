1:11 – Why the NFL can keep its players safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and are we done with preseason games entirely?

26:35 – How likely is John Carlson winning the Norris Trophy off him being named a finalist?

31:37 – Is Stephen Strasburg the Nats’ new ace? Will Will Harris help to fix the bullpen? What happened to Carter Kieboom being the starting third baseman?

The Morning Blitz With Al Galdi: Is The NFL Done With Preseason Games Entirely? was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: